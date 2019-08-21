Police Book Man Suspected of Assaulting Japanese Woman in Online Video

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have booked a South Korean man suspected of assaulting a Japanese woman near Seoul's Hongik University in a video that has recently gone viral online.An official at the Seoul Mapo Police Station said Monday that the man was booked on assault charges and is being investigated for insulting the woman with racial epithets and other slurs.The police have summoned the man for further questioning.Investigators conducted a second round of questioning of the female victim on Sunday. She reportedly repeated her claims that the man started cursing and assaulting her and others in a group she was with after they rejected his advances.In a video posted on social media on Friday, a man aggressively follows the person filming the video on a street, insulting and cursing about Japanese people and women.A photograph of the same man grabbing a woman on the ground by her hair was also posted, sparking public outcry.After initial police questioning of both the man and the woman on Saturday, the man denied accusations of assault, claiming the video was a fabrication.