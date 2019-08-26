Justice Minister Nominee Unveils Policy Blueprint Amid Mounting Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Justice minister nominee Cho Kuk has reaffirmed his will to carry out President Moon Jae-in's reform drive and take all the public criticism that comes his way. He expressed his intent to fulfill his appointment Monday, as political wrangling continued over various allegations involving him and his family.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Justice minister nominee Cho Kuk expressed his intent to confront misconduct allegations against him and his family head-on by announcing his blueprint for President Moon Jae-in's drive to reform the prosecution and the judiciary.Cho revealed a second set of policy proposals on Monday and vowed to cooperate with the prosecution and the National Assembly to ensure reform bills currently stuck in parliament are approved.Among them is a bill that will empower police to initiate and close cases without approval from the prosecution while a new agency will be established to probe corruption by senior public officials.The nominee also issued an apology on Sunday over growing allegations that his daughter was illicitly admitted to college and medical school.Cho said that even if he had abided by related laws and regulations at the time in relation to his daughter's education, he greatly hurt many young people who could not access the same system that benefited his daughter.Amid mounting allegations left unanswered, the student council at Seoul National University, where Cho is an alumnus and professor, issued a statement on Monday, urging the nominee to recuse himself.The student council plans to hold a second candlelight rally at the university on Wednesday.Meanwhile, a poll of one-thousand-15 adults nationwide conducted by Hankook Research last Thursday and Friday found 48 percent of respondents do not consider Cho to be the right person to lead the Justice Ministry, in contrast to 18 percent who did.The survey, commissioned by KBS, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Rival parties agreed on Monday to conduct Cho's confirmation hearing for two days next Monday and Tuesday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.