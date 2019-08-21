Politics PM Lee to Observe Outcome of Minister Nominee's Hearing

Regarding the controversy over justice minister nominee Cho Kuk, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Monday that he will consider the outcome of Cho's confirmation hearing.



Lee also expressed discomfort with the media saying news outlets have been pouring out criticism against the nominee too harshly.



While attending a National Assembly budget committee meeting, the prime minister was asked about what he thought of the disputed nominee.



Lee said the most important process which is the confirmation hearing is still left and asked parliament to formally verify the candidate through the hearing, and added that he will also make his own judgement based on the hearing's results.



When asked whether the nominee's pledge to donate his wealth invested in a school foundation run by his family was a tactic to stave off the slew of allegations, Lee expressed discomfort with the media for its harsh criticism of Cho.



The prime minister said he sufficiently understands the disappointment the public may have felt but also hoped for a more mature and discerning view to sift through the facts and make a rational judgement.