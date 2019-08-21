Politics Ruling Party, Umbrella Labor Union Hold Policy Consultations

The ruling Democratic Party and an umbrella labor union held talks at the National Assembly building on Monday to discuss pending labor issues, including a follow-up to the 52-hour workweek.



It marked the tenth round of high-level policy consultations between the DP and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU).



FKTU President Kim Joo-young criticized the Moon Jae-in government for losing sight of its key labor policies, including increasing the minimum wage and converting non-regular workers in the public sector to full-time positions.



He also noted calls coming from the business sector as well as within the ruling party to postpone the implementation of the 52-hour workweek and said if it is not fully implemented and delayed over economic reasons, the FKTU will inevitably have to make a difficult but serious decision.



Kim claimed that recent government measures were hindering the foundation of the shorter workweek rule.



In response, the ruling party's policy chief Cho Jeong-sik cited current economic challenges such as Japan's export curbs against South Korea and the U.S.-China trade war. He vowed, however, to seek cooperation with labor union groups, the civic sector and management to achieve technological independence and raise the competitiveness of local small and medium-sized firms.