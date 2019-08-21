Unification Minister, UNICEF Chief Discuss Support for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul met with the chief of the United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF) on Monday and discussed mid-to-long term cooperation to improve the health and nutritional status of infants and pregnant women in North Korea.The ministry said Kim met with UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore at the Government Complex in Seoul.In opening remarks, the minister stressed South Korea's principle to push for North Korea humanitarian projects separately from political issues.He expressed deep gratitude for UNICEF's consistent support to help improve the health of North Korean infants and would-be mothers.Fore also thanked South Korea for its cooperation and support for children who are most in need.In June, Seoul decided to provide eight million dollars for aid projects run by international organizations designed to assist infants and pregnant women in the North, three-point-five million dollars of which was pledged to UNICEF.Fore said there are are still many areas of need her agency is working on and alluded to the continuation of malnutrition as children grow into adults.