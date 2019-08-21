US State Dept. Spokesperson Voices Disappointment over GSOMIA Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department has expressed "disappointment and concern" over South Korea's decision to terminate its military information-sharing agreement with Japan.Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted on Sunday that the U.S. is "deeply disappointed and concerned that the South Korean government terminated the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA)."She said "this will make defending Korea more complicated and increase risk to U.S. forces."The remarks are confirmation of the State Department's initial strong discontent and concern immediately following Seoul's decision last week to end the military pact with Tokyo.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that he expressed his disappointment during a phone call with his South Korean counterpart.Meanwhile U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters before leaving for France to attend the G7 summit, said he will "see what happens" with South Korea after its withdrawal from the agreement with Japan.