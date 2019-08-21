S. Korea: Reconsidering GSOMIA Possible If Japan Scraps Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has hinted at the possibility that Seoul will scrap its decision to ditch a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo should Japan retract its trade restrictions on South Korea.Speaking before the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts on Monday, Lee said it is desirable for the South Korean government to reconsider the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) if Japan’s “unfair measures” are reversed.Signed in 2016 to share information regarding North Korea, GSOMIA is scheduled to be rescinded on November 23rd after the South Korean presidential office announced its intent last Thursday to not renew the deal.Lee argued regarding the inevitability of Seoul’s decision on GSOMIA, noting Japan labeled South Korea as an unreliable country and removed it from its whiltelist of trusted trade partners citing national security concerns, but still wanted to continue security cooperation.He said South Korea, as an autonomous state, couldn’t continue honoring the agreement as if nothing had happened and provide military information.The prime minister said even without GSOMIA, South Korea and Japan would be able to exchange military information through the 2014 Trilateral Information Sharing Arrangement involving the U.S.