Parties Agree to Hold Confirmation Hearings on Justice Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have agreed to hold a parliamentary confirmation hearing on justice minister nominee Cho Kuk next week.The ranking members of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee who represent the ruling and opposition parties met on Monday and agreed to hold the hearings on Cho for two days from Monday of next week.Song Ki-hun of the ruling Democratic Party said his party agreed to hold two-day hearings, judging that the nominee should be given an opportunity to speak directly to the public regarding the allegations against him.Kim Do-eup of the major opposition Liberty Korea Party urged the ruling party to accept the opposition bloc’s demand as to who will be called to testify as a witness or a reference, arguing it will enhance the “practicality” of the hearings.