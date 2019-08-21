Moon Vows Utmost Effort, Int'l Cooperation for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he will do his best “to the end” for complete denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.He made the vow during a summit meeting with visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at the presidential office on Monday. He also emphasized Seoul’s will to continue to work with the international community to make that happen.Moon's remarks come amid a prolonged stall in North Korea-U.S. negotiations and inter-Korean cooperation.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pointed to significant tension-easing measures between Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea, and said he hoped South and North Korea will enjoy similar outcomes. He also expressed hope that his country’s relations with South Korea will be upgraded to that of a strategic partner.It is the first time in eight years the leader of Ethiopia has traveled to South Korea. Abiy Ahmed is also the first top leader from Africa to visit the country since the launch of the Moon administration.