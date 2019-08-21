Moon Invests in Stock Fund to Support Local Component, Equipment Producers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has put in his own money in an investment product focused on local producers of component, material and equipment to help Seoul’s countermeasures against Tokyo’s trade restrictions.Moon on Monday traveled to the headquarters of NH Nonghyup in Seoul and subscribed to the “Must-Win Korea” equity fund managed by the bank. He was known to have invested 50 million won worth of personal wealth in the fund.The president also met with the bank’s executives and stressed the importance of fostering the local component, materials and equipment sectors in response to Japan’s “retaliatory” economic measures.He said enhanced competitiveness of the respective industries will also strengthen South Korean fundamentals by raising the competitiveness of local manufacturers.Created on August 14th, the fund has attracted around 31 billion won so far.