Trump Says N. Korea Has 'Tremendous Potential'

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that North Korea has "tremendous" economic potential given its strategic location.Trump made the remarks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, wrapping up the three-day G7 summit in France.Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who he knows "extremely well," is "a man with a country that has tremendous potential" and that Kim sees that.He said that North Korea has a great location as it shares borders with China, Russia and South Korea.Trump also touted transportation infrastructure potential on the Korean Peninsula, saying that people want to get to South Korea and would go through the North via rail or other methods if they don't want to fly.