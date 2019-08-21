S. Korea Issues Travel Advisory for Hong Kong

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has issued a travel advisory for Hong Kong where months of pro-democracy protests and clashes with police are escalating tensions.The Foreign Ministry on Monday said it issued the travel advisory in light of continued unrest across Hong Kong and rising concerns about the safety of South Korean travelers.Issuing the lowest level one advisory under its four-tier travel alert system, the ministry urged South Korean nationals staying in Hong Kong or planning to visit the region to exercise caution for their personal safety.The ministry said it will continue to monitor the security situation in Hong Kong and consider a possible need to raise or lift the advisory.