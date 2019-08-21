Kyodo: S. Korea, China, Japan Arranging Trilateral Summit in December

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, China and Japan are reportedly arranging a trilateral summit in December.Quoting diplomatic sources from all three countries, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Monday that arrangements are being made to hold the three-way summit around Christmas Day.Bilateral summits are typically held alongside the three-way meeting. However, Kyodo projects that President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are unlikely to meet separately this year even if the trilateral summit is held.Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Abe are expected to meet for separate talks to discuss issues such as a planned state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping.The news comes after the foreign ministers of the three countries met for official talks in Beijing last week.​Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a text to reporters on Monday that the timing of the three-way summit hasn't been determined yet.