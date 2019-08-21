Kyodo: Abe Urges S. Korea to Uphold Promises between States

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly said he wants to urge South Korea to uphold promises made between states.According to Kyodo News, Abe made the remarks on Monday during a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in France when asked about strained relations between South Korea and Japan.Abe reportedly said that his country is in a situation where "a measure that will impair mutual trust between the two nations has been taken," an apparent reference to Seoul's decision to scrap a military information sharing deal with Japan.Regarding North Korea issues, Abe reportedly said that the leaders of G7 nations discussed the denuclearization of North Korea and supported negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.Following Seoul's announcement on the intel-sharing deal last Thursday, Abe claimed the following day that South Korea "continues to breach bilateral trust" and has carried out actions that run counter to the 1965 treaty that normalized bilateral diplomatic relations between it and Japan.