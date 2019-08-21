S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Falls to over 2-Year Low in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment fell to the lowest level in more than two years in August amid trade concerns and falling share prices.The Bank of Korea(BOK) said on Tuesday that the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) came to 92-point-five this month, down three-point-four points from a month earlier.The index fell for the fourth straight month after rising for five consecutive months from December last year.The reading also marks the lowest since January 2017, when the index stood at 92-point-four. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.A BOK official said the fall is attributed to growing concerns over Japanese export curbs and intensifying trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The official also cited slow exports and falling share prices as contributing factors to the drop.