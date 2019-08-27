Prime Minister Says GSOMIA Reconsideration Possible if Export Curbs Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said on Tuesday that South Korea could reconsider its decision to pull out of a military intelligence sharing deal with Japan if Tokyo withdraws its export curbs against Seoul.The prime minister made the remarks during a policy meeting with senior officials from the government, presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party.South Korea decided last Thursday not to extend the three-year-old General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA), citing a "grave change" in security cooperation conditions. The deal is set to expire November 23.The prime minister said that with about three months left until the deal's expiration, he thinks it's possible for Seoul to reconsider GSOMIA if the two sides find resolutions during the period and Japan withdraws its export curbs.Lee added that if Japan does not move to worsen the situation, the two governments could find a way out of the current dispute, noting Tokyo's removal of Seoul from a shortlist of trusted trading partners will officially take effect on Wednesday.