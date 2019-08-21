Prosecution Launches Investigation into Allegations around Justice Minister Nominee's Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into allegations of impropriety involving the daughter of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk.The prosecution began simultaneous search and seizure operations on Tuesday at a number of locations, including Seoul National University(SNU) and Korea University.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office also sent prosecutors and inspectors to Pusan National University's(PNU) School of Medicine, Busan Medical Center and Dankook University south of Seoul to seize academic and scholarship records.The prosecution is attempting to confirm whether Busan Medical Center chief Roh Hwan-jung violated any regulations when he extended a scholarship that he created to Cho's daughter while serving as head of PNU's medical school hospital in Yangsan, just north of Busan.Cho's daughter is currently enrolled as a medical student at PNU.She allegedly received two-million won from the scholarship for six respective semesters dating back to 2016. However, Cho’s apparently poor academic performance has raised suspicions that receipt of the funds was not based on merit.In addition, prosecutors plan to shed light on allegations that Cho's daughter received preferential treatment when she was admitted to Korea University's(KU) undergraduate program.She was listed as the primary author of a medical research paper after a two-week internship at Dankook University's medical school in high school, and cited the paper in her application to KU.SNU's Graduate School of Environmental Studies, where Cho's daughter was enrolled for two semesters and received scholarships, was also subject to the raid.The prosecution also sent investigators to the offices of a private equity fund in which Cho's family has suspicious investments as well as a private school foundation which his mother runs.Cho told reporters that he hopes the prosecution will get to the bottom of the allegations, adding that suspicions alone shouldn't impede prosecutorial reform.