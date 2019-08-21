Air Force Aerobatic Team to Hit the Skies Above Seoul This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Air Force plans to conduct flyovers of Seoul to mark the upcoming Seoul International Wheelchair Marathon.According to the Air Force on Tuesday, the aerobatic team known as the "Black Eagles" will run 20-minute practice flights at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.This upcoming Sunday, the day of the marathon, the Black Eagles will put on a show for 15 minutes, starting at eleven a.m.The Air Force added it will conduct practice flights on Thursday if such flights are canceled Wednesday due to inclement weather.The Air Force projects loud noises for various parts of downtown Seoul while the Black Eagles are airborne above the city.