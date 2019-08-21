S. Korea To Nurture Semiconductor Material, Component, Equipment Experts

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint public-private program was launched Tuesday to nurture talent in key economic sectors deemed excessively reliant on other countries, namely Japan.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy held a launching ceremony for the program in Seoul on Tuesday.Led by the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association and jointly operated by six universities and 41 medium-sized companies, the program offers postgraduate courses and short-term non-degree courses.The postgraduate curriculum is aimed at nurturing research and development(R&D) experts who can immediately work in the field upon completion of a master's degree by offering training based on the needs of the industries.The short-term courses, meanwhile, are aimed at enhancing employee and student expertise at companies and universities, respectively.The ministry said the program will nurture 60 R&D experts a year for the next five years.The program was formulated following Japan's implementation of export restrictions last month on three high-tech materials to South Korea essential for the production of semiconductors and displays.Japan will also remove South Korea from a shortlist of trusted trade partners on Wednesday, potentially disrupting exports on a wider variety of items.