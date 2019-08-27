Japan Confirms S. Korea Will be Removed from Trade 'Whitelist' on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has confirmed that it will remove Seoul from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners on Wednesday as planned.Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said in a news briefing on Tuesday that the nation will implement the measure "solemnly."Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a separate briefing that eliminating South Korea from the list of preferred trading partners is due to "inadequacies" in Seoul's export management.He added that Tokyo isn't imposing a trade embargo, but only reverting South Korea to the status of other Asian countries such as Taiwan and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.This comes after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he wants to urge South Korea to "uphold promises" made between states.In a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in France, Abe claimed South Korea continues to breach trust with Japan.He pointed to South Korea's decision to terminate a military intelligence sharing deal last week as well as what Tokyo says is a violation of the 1965 treaty that normalized bilateral diplomatic relations between the two Northeast Asian countries.