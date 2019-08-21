USDA: 4 in 10 N. Koreans to Suffer Chronic Food Shortage in 10 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The Voice of America(VOA) says the U.S. Department of Agriculture assessed that food shortages will continue to plague North Korea over the next decade.The department’s Economic Research Service assessed in its latest International Food Security Assessment that an estimated 57-point-three percent of North Korea’s population was food insecure in 2019, affecting 14-point-six million people.The report projected that 42 percent of the population, or some eleven million, would remain food insecure in 2029.The report also forecast that the intensity of food insecurity will decrease, as the per capita calorie gap declines from 418 in 2019 to 356 in 2029.The report assessed that Asia’s most food-insecure countries are Yemen and North Korea.