PM: Extending Intel-Sharing Deal Despite Japan's Export Curbs Goes against National Interests

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon reiterated his position first stated a day earlier that Seoul could reconsider its termination of a military intel-sharing pact with Japan if trade restrictions against South Korea were lifted. Japan the same day, however, said it would rescind Seoul’s preferential-trading-partner status as planned.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said sharing military intelligence with Japan despite Tokyo removing South Korea from its shortlist of preferred trading partners for allegedly damaging trust wouldn't coincide with national interests.At a meeting of high-level figures from the presidential office, government and ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Tuesday, however, Lee left the door open for reconsideration of the information-sharing deal, should Japan withdraw its export curbs on South Korea.Noting the three-month window until the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) terminates on November 23, Lee expressed hope that the two sides could engage in sincere dialogue to seek a resolution.Last Thursday, South Korea decided not to extend the deal, citing a "grave change" in security cooperation conditions and Tokyo's refusal to accept Seoul's dialogue proposals.In apparent retaliation for the Supreme Court greenlighting of colonial-era grievance claims by individual South Koreans against Japanese companies last year, Tokyo placed restrictions on exports to South Korea.Despite Lee and other South Korean officials urging Japan not to worsen tensions and engage in dialogue, Tokyo reaffirmed its intent to eliminate South Korea from its export clearance "whitelist" starting on Wednesday.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, accused Seoul of continuing to respond in ways that harm bilateral trust, including alleged violations of the 1965 treaty that normalized bilateral relations.The Japanese prime minister was talking about Seoul’s decision to terminate the GSOMIA agreement.Speaking to reporters on Monday after attending the Group of Seven summit in France, Abe called on South Korea to make good on promises it made to Japan.Japan's Kyodo News reported on Monday that talks are under way to arrange a meeting of the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan around the Christmas holiday.Citing diplomatic sources in the three countries, the report said discussions for the summit began after the trilateral foreign ministers' meeting in Beijing last week.South Korea's presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters on Monday that the timing of the summit has yet to be finalized.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.