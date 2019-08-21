Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.43%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained eight-point-29 points, or point-43 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-924-point-60.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-41 points, or point-93 percent, to close at 588-point-32 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened six-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-211-point-two won.