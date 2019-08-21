Public Hearing on Humidifier Disinfectant Scandal Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

A two-day public hearing on a toxic humidifier disinfectant that caused some 14-hundred deaths in the early 2000s began with the heads of conglomerates implicated in the scandal visibly absent.The state-funded investigation commission pointed out that SK Chemicals' former incarnation, Yukong Biotech, started selling its newly-developed humidifier sterilizer in the mid-1990s before confirming the product's safety.The panel also accused the company of lying about the existence of a toxicity report written by a Seoul National University professor that called the product's safety into question during a parliamentary probe in 2016.SK Chemicals CEO Kim Cheol admitted his company should have submitted the report in 2016 and his predecessor, Chey Chang-won, apologized to the victims and their families for the damage and pain and vowed to reinforce the company's social responsibility.Despite the panel's calls for their attendance, conglomerate leaders including SK Group Chairperson Chey Tae-won and Aekyung Group Chairperson Jang Young-shin were not present.Meanwhile, victims at the hearing demanded the government acknowledge what they say is a failure to prevent the deaths, compensate the victims and order companies to conduct a long-term epidemiological survey.