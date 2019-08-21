Gov't Announces Measures to Stabilize Consumer Prices Ahead of Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will expand the supply of 15 commodities in high demand during the Chuseok holiday and offer discounts on sales of fruits and Korean beef in a bid to stabilize consumer prices ahead of the major holiday next month.In a set of measures announced at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Seoul plans to increase 15 agricultural, livestock, forest and fishery products by up to three times to prevent supply shortages, especially as Chuseok falls early this year on September 13.The government will secure additional transportation to ensure the speedy and smooth deliveries of the goods and run a 24-hour customs clearance for gift items from overseas.Over two-thousand direct trading markets will be opened to provide discounts of up to 50 percent on fruits, Korean beef and other agricultural goods.Meanwhile, expressway tolls will be exempt for three days starting September 12, and entrance to national palaces and museums will be free during the holiday.