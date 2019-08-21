SNU, Korea University to Hold 2nd Protests over Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

A second round of candlelight protests will take place at Seoul National University(SNU) and Korea University on Wednesday as students call for uncovering the truth behind allegations surrounding justice minister nominee Cho Kuk.Students at Korea University said Tuesday they believe taking action is the right thing to do and that they will hold their vigil on Wednesday.The organizers have also formally launched an executive team to sponsor the candlelight rallies, and declared they share no ties whatsoever with any type of political faction, saying they are "apolitical and nonreligious."The student body of Korea University, which is separate from the protest group, had hosted the first protest on Friday but deferred announcing a schedule for the next rally.Meanwhile the student body of SNU will host its Wednesday protest from 8:30 p.m. on campus to demand the resignation of Cho, who is a professor at at the university.The protest will exclusively be for SNU students and will not serve as a platform for other parties to gain political points.