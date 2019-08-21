Seoul Mayor: No Reason to Delay Restructuring of Downtown Square

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said he will continue the project to restructure Gwanghwamun Plaza in downtown Seoul.Attending a Q&A at the Seoul Metropolitan Council on Tuesday, the mayor was asked by a council member on whether he would reconsider the project if a public opinion poll came out with over 60 percent opposition.Park then referred to the past example of the Cheonggye Stream Plaza saying over 80 percent opposed creating the square at the time but then President Lee Myung-bak exerted efforts into communicating with the public.He added that the restoration of the stream is now regarded in highly positive terms.On whether the Gwanghwamun Plaza restructuring needed to be completed by May 2021, the mayor said there is no reason to deliberately delay the work.The Seoul Metropolitan Government in January announced a blueprint for overhauling the downtown square, but criticism has continued over the lack of communication with the public and concerns of hampering the function of the government complex located near the plaza.