US Issues Official Certificate for S. Korean Nuclear Reactor

Official Certificate for S. Korean Nuclear Reactor

The United States has issued an official certificate for South Korea’s latest light-water nuclear reactor.



According to Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) on Tuesday, the APR1400 has received a Design Certification from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission(NRC).



The certification comes 11 months after the U.S. agency approved the standard design of the South Korean reactor.



An advanced pressurized water reactor with an output of one-thousand-400 megawatts, the APR1400 is the first non-U.S. nuclear reactor to receive the U.S. certificate.



With the certification, construction of the South Korean reactor in the U.S. will only require a safety review on the site where it will be built. KHNP said it will help South Korea gain a foothold in the U.S. nuclear market.



Compared with its previous model, the OPR1000, the APR1400 has 40 percent more nuclear generation capacity and is assessed to be 10 times safer. It also acquired an official certificate from the European Union, called “European Utility Requirements,” in October 2017.



The APR1400 design was applied to nuclear reactors in South Korea and ones exported to the United Arab Emirates. KHNP also plans to sell APR1400 reactors to other countries, including Saudi Arabia, the U.K., the Czech Republic and Poland.