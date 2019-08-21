Kyodo: UNSC to Discuss N. Korea's Latest Launch Behind Closed Doors

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) will reportedly hold a closed-door meeting on North Korea’s recent firing of projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles.Japan’s Kyodo News reported Tuesday that the UNSC meeting to be held on same day is to focus on the Middle East-related issues, but will cover the North Korean firings among “other” issues.Kyodo assessed that while the planned discussion is to show the UN’s will not to condone any violation of its resolutions banning the North from launching ballistic missiles, it also wants to be considerate of U.S. attempts to resume negotiations with Pyongyang by categorizing it as a non-central agenda item.Kyodo reports there's a low chance the UNSC will produce a consensus opinion on the issue due to China and Russia.The North fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea last Saturday morning from the eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province. Pyongyang later claimed it tested a new super-large multiple rocket launch system.