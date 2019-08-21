Naver Unveils AI Call Technology for Restaurants

Naver has introduced various artificial intelligence-related technologies that it developed for small business owners.
At a press conference Tuesday, the portal site operator-turned-tech giant unveiled AI Call, which enables restaurants to receive reservations from customers without human assistance.
The AI assistant processes information like the reservation time, the number of diners and whether a baby chair is needed. The technology will be applied later this year to a restaurant in Bundang in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam, where Naver is based.
Google introduced a similar AI technology called Duplex in May of last year.
Naver also unveiled its Table Order technology, which provides self-order services via QR codes attached to dining tables.