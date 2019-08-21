Naver Unveils AI Call Technology for Restaurants

Photo : YONHAP News

Naver has introduced various artificial intelligence-related technologies that it developed for small business owners.At a press conference Tuesday, the portal site operator-turned-tech giant unveiled AI Call, which enables restaurants to receive reservations from customers without human assistance.The AI assistant processes information like the reservation time, the number of diners and whether a baby chair is needed. The technology will be applied later this year to a restaurant in Bundang in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam, where Naver is based.Google introduced a similar AI technology called Duplex in May of last year.Naver also unveiled its Table Order technology, which provides self-order services via QR codes attached to dining tables.