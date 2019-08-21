South Korea Officially Removed from Japan's Trade 'Whitelist'

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's removal of South Korea from its so-called whitelist of preferred trading partners took effect on Wednesday.On August 2, the Japanese government formally approved the amendment of the Export Trade Control Ordinance at a Cabinet meeting, which excludes South Korea from a shortlist of countries that enjoy streamlined trade relations with Japan.Tokyo officially proclaimed the amendment on August 7, saying that the revision would go into effect on August 28.Under the revision, most Japanese exporters will need to secure individual permits for peninsula-bound shipments, potentially delaying or disrupting nearly all exports to South Korea.The move follows last month's introduction of export controls on three key high-tech material exports to South Korea used to make chips and displays, due to what Japan claims are security concerns.