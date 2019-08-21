US Hopes S. Korea will Change Mind about Termination of GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official reportedly said on Tuesday that the U.S. hopes South Korea will change its mind about its military information sharing deal with Japan set to terminate in November.According to the AFP, the unnamed official said the deal does not expire until November 23 and there will be a lot of things to do before going back to the agreement.Washington strongly supports the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA), and the comments published by the AFP likely reflect the U.S.’ desire that Seoul reconsider its decision to terminate the deal.The official is also reported to have said that China will not be unhappy about GSOMIA’s demise, claiming that the termination will enhance China's position in Northeast Asia or at least make the alliance structure of the U.S. and its allies less threatening.In addition, the official said that while South Korea plans to continue to share military information with Japan through the U.S., such a method is not effective in dealing with a nuclear-armed North Korea.