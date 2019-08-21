Pompeo: N. Korea's Rogue Behavior Can't be Ignored

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called North Korea a country of "rogue behavior" amid stalled nuclear talks between the two nations.In a speech to American veterans in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Pompeo said the Trump administration has pursued the values of "Americanism" in diplomacy.The top U.S. diplomat said the administration did not pretend that Iran was a responsible actor in the Middle East, had called out China's bad behavior on trade and national security and also recognized that North Korea's rogue behavior could not be ignored.He added that the U.S. has galvanized global support to denuclearize North Korea.Pompeo also described North Korea as "rogue" in a speech last week, saying that the U.S. did almost nothing in the past when rogue nations like North Korea fired missiles and tested nuclear weapons.