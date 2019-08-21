Britain, France, Germany Condemn N. Korea Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

Britain, France and Germany issued a statement on Tuesday condemning North Korea's recent missile launches following a meeting of the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) in New York.The three UNSC members urged North Korea to take substantial measures towards denuclearization and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the U.S.They also said international sanctions must remain in place and be fully and strictly enforced until North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs are dismantled.The three nations issued a similar statement on August first, saying North Korea's launches violated UNSC resolutions.The U.S. did not sign on to either statement, possibly avoiding any action that it believes could impair efforts to resume talks with Pyongyang.