S. Korea to Spend 5 Tln Won to Foster Parts, Materials Industries by 2022

South Korea plans to inject more than five trillion won to support the local parts and materials industries by 2022 in a bid to mitigate potentially damaging effects from Japanese export restrictions.The government, presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party announced the plan on Wednesday during a meeting at the National Assembly.After the meeting, Rep. Youn Kwan-suk said in a briefing that participants discussed ways to deal with Japan's removal of South Korea from its trade “whitelist” as well as ways to enhance the competitiveness of the domestic parts and materials industries.Under the scheme, the government plans to select more than 100 vital industrial materials, parts and equipment by the end of this year that require related research and development(R&D).The government will also accelerate three R&D projects worth one-point-nine trillion won which have recently received government approval to bypass preliminary feasibility studies.The ruling bloc said the government will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization against Japan over its export curbs at an appropriate time.