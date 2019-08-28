President Moon Says S. Korea Must Protect the Economy on its Own

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says there is no choice but for South Korea to protect the economy on its own.He made the remarks Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Hyundai Mobis factory in the city of Ulsan.Moon said that it is a time when free and fair trade systems are faltering, partly due to politically-motivated trade retaliation. This may have been a reference to Japan’s removal the same day of South Korea from a preferential trading partner shortlist.The president said the government has come up with support measures for companies that bring back overseas investment to South Korea.He praised Hyundai Mobis’s decision to transfer its battery-making operations to Ulsan from China. South Korea's biggest auto parts maker plans to produce parts for 100-thousand electric cars annually at the new factory by early next decade.