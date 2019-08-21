Seungri Appears for Police Questioning on Gambling Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band Big Bang, is being questioned by police on Wednesday on allegations of overseas gambling.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is grilling the singer on suspicions of habitual gambling and of violating the foreign exchange transaction law.Before entering the police station, Seungri was bombarded with questions from reporters about the allegations. The singer simply said he will sincerely cooperate with legal authorities and that he’s sorry for causing concern.Together with former YG Entertainment chief Yang Hyun-suk, Seungri is accused of gambling on several occasions in Las Vegas.Domestic and international gambling is a punishable offense under current South Korean law.Police also suspect the two men violated the foreign exchange transaction law by setting up bank accounts in different countries and exchanging money without going through required procedures for such transactions in a bid to secure gambling funds.On Thursday, police will summon Yang for questioning on allegations of overseas gambling and violation of the law on foreign exchange dealings.Police will also grill Yang on suspicions that he arranged sex services for investors in 2014.