Number of S. Korean Newborns Hit Record Low in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's birthrate continues to fall, hitting a new record low last year. New government data suggests this is due partly to an aging population, a decline in marriage rates and an increase in the average age at which women bear children.Bae Joo-yon has this report.Report: The number of babies born in South Korea hit a fresh low last year, according to newly released government data.Statistics Korea on Wednesday said that 326-thousand-800 babies were born in 2018, down 30-thousand-900, or eight-point-seven percent, from 2017.The latest figure breaks the previous low record posted just a year earlier, when the number of newborns slipped below the 400-thousand mark for the first time since 1970, the first year related statistics began to be compiled.The nation's total fertility rate, or the number of babies that a woman is projected to have during her lifetime, slipped below one for the first time to point-98 last year, down point-08 from 2017.The figure is far short of the 2017 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member state average, which came to one-point-65.The statistics agency blames the low birth rate on the declining population of women of childbearing age and a drop in marriages. The marriage rate fell for the seventh consecutive year in 2018.The agency also cited that the average age at which women gave birth for the first time was 32-point-eight years old last year, a point-two year rise over 2017.The aforementioned trends appear poised to continue this year. The number of babies born in June as well as the first half of the year also marked a record low.Twenty-four-thousand-100 babies were born in June and 158-thousand-500 in the first six months of this year, the lowest number for that month and period since the compilation of related data began.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.