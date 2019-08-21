Prosecution Slaps Travel Ban on Some Family Members of Justice Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors probing various allegations surrounding Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk have reportedly slapped a travel ban on some of his family members.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Wednesday that the restriction was placed on those who have been accused of obstruction of work and breach of trust.A prosecution official refused to confirm further details about the travel ban, however, and did not name names.Prosecutors have also requested individuals related to a private equity fund in which Cho's family has suspicious investments to immediately return to the country.Three people connected to the fund left the country after it was linked to alleged improprieties.The figures are the head of the firm that manages the private equity fund in which Cho’s family invested some one billion won, another top official of the firm who is also Cho’s distant cousin and a former head of a company that was funded by the firm that manages the private equity fund.