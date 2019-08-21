Japan Repeats Claims that S. Korea Removal from Trade 'Whitelist' Due to Security Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reiterated that its decision to remove South Korea from a preferred trading partner list was motivated by security concerns.At a press briefing after the delisting went into effect Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the decision was informed by the implementation of appropriate export controls and was not a retaliatory move.However, Suga accused Seoul of straining bilateral relations by acting unfairly and unreasonably, citing last year's top court ruling in favor of individual colonial-era grievance claims against Japanese firms as the biggest problem.The Japanese official said Tokyo plans to continue its insistence that Seoul resolve the issue prudently, as Japan believes the court ruling violates the 1965 bilateral treaty that normalized diplomatic relations between the two countries.