US Opts Not to Join UNSC Condemnation of N. Korean Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Key European countries condemned North Korea in a joint statement for its recent missile launches. But after holding a UN Security Council meeting in a closed setting, the U.S. decided not to endorse the statement, presumably to aid the resumption of nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Germany, Britain and France have issued a statement condemning North Korea's recent missile launches.After a closed-door UN Security Council(UNSC) meeting in New York Tuesday, Deputy German Ambassador to the UN Jurgen Schulz underlined that sanctions must remain in place until North Korea's missile programs are dismantled.[Sound bite: Deputy German Ambassador to the UN Jurgen Schulz (English)]"And we reiterate our condemnation of such repeated provocative launches which are violations of UN Security Council resolutions. North Korea must take concrete steps towards its complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization. We urge North Korea to engage in meaningful negotiations with the U.S. as agreed between President Trump and Kim Jong-un on 30th June."At the June meeting, U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level talks. But while the two sides have thus far failed to do so, North Korea carried out a total of seven projectile weapon tests, including Saturday's test-firing of what it called a new “super-large multiple rocket launch system.”The condemnation came as Trump continues to downplay the launches in an apparent bid to sustain dialogue.[Sound bite: Deputy German Ambassador to the UN Jurgen Schulz (English)]"Serious efforts by North Korea to re-engage diplomatically and make progress on denuclearization are the only way to guarantee security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region as well as a brighter future for the people of North Korea. The North Korean regime is responsible for the current dire situation of its people."As the U.S. chose not to endorse the statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made clear on Tuesday that denuclearizing North Korea is in Washington’s best interest.[Sound bite: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"We recognized, we recognized that North Korea's rogue behavior could not be ignored. Those are at the center. These are at the core of America's founding principles because Americanism means standing up for our principles for the American people and supporting our unalienable rights wherever we go."While highlighting how the Trump administration's pursuit of U.S.-led diplomacy furthers American interests around the world, Pompeo stressed that Washington has "galvanized global support to denuclearize North Korea.”Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.