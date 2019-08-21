Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.86%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 16-point-49 points, or point-86 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-941-point-09.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 14-point-58 points, or two-point-48 percent, to close at 602-point-90 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-213-point-nine won.