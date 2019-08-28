Moon Highlights Need to Bolster Economic Self-Sufficiency Amid Japan's Trade Retaliation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in called on the South Korean people and the nation’s businesses to join efforts toward bolstering the country's economic self-sufficiency and competitiveness in the wake of Japan's escalated trade restrictions. Seoul expressed deep regret over Tokyo's removal of South Korea from its export clearance list, while leaving the door open for dialogue.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Moon Jae-in emphasized the need to defend one's own economy when the global trade order is threatened and governments use trade for political purposes.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"In this time when the free and fair trade regime is being shaken and politically-driven trade retaliation is taking place, we can only protect our economy on our own... For the national economy, Korean people and corporations are working together. What we need right now is a will and confidence to safeguard our economy."Moon's remarks on Wednesday came at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Hyundai Mobis' major electric vehicle parts plant in Ulsan, after the company decided to relocate its overseas plants and invest 300 billion won in the factory.It also came after Japan’s removal of South Korea from its shortlist of preferred trading partners took effect on the same day.The removal is apparent retaliation over South Korean top court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.Meanwhile, Moon's deputy security adviser Kim Hyun-chong held a press conference on Wednesday in response to Japan's latest move.[Sound bite: Kim Hyun-chong - 2nd Deputy Director, Presidential Nat'l Security Office (Korean)]"We have repeatedly requested Japan to withdraw its trade retaliation regarding the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling on the forced labor issue. Regardless, Japan went on to remove South Korea from its 'whitelist' of nations given preferential export procedures. The South Korean government expresses deep regret over the latest measures."Kim explained that Seoul has never denied the 1965 bilateral treaty that normalized Seoul-Tokyo relations, but that crimes against humanity that took place during the colonial era were not settled in the pact.[Sound bite: Kim Hyun-chong - 2nd Deputy Director, Presidential Nat'l Security Office (Korean)]"The Japanese government is demanding Seoul correct the Supreme Court's ruling, but such a move would disregard the independence of the judiciary and the separation of legislative, administrative and judicial powers. No government in a democratic state can meddle in the operation of the judicial branch."Stating there was no justification to extend the military intel-sharing deal with Japan after Tokyo cited damage in mutual trust, Kim nonetheless said the ball is now in Tokyo's court to mend ties before the info-sharing agreement ends in November.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.