LKP Defers Decision on Boycotting Justice Minister Nominee's Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) discussed boycotting the parliamentary confirmation hearing for justice minister nominee Cho Kuk amid allegations of various misconduct by the nominee and his family, but deferred a decision for now.At an emergency general meeting on Wednesday, the party's floor leadership reportedly pushed to boycott the hearing in the wake of the prosecution's full-fledged investigation into the allegations, but some argued that the hearing should proceed next week as scheduled.Following the meeting, LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won questioned whether it would be appropriate to hold a hearing for a nominee under investigation, urging Moon to withdraw the pick.LKP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong argued the hearing should be held since the ruling Democratic Party would accuse the LKP of a political offensive, thus overshadowing allegations against Cho.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung, meanwhile, criticized the LKP for considering the boycott, saying the National Assembly doesn't stand above the law.