Seoul Expresses Strong Regret after Japan Carries Out Whitelist Removal

Seoul’s presidential office has expressed strong regret after Tokyo followed through with its decision to remove South Korea from its whitelist of trusted trade partners.Responding to the Japanese move made earlier on Wednesday, Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said it is regrettable Japan took the measure despite the South Korean government’s continuous request to scrap it.[Sound bite: Kim Hyun-chong - 2nd Deputy Director, Presidential Nat'l Security Office (Korean)]"We have repeatedly requested Japan to withdraw its trade retaliation regarding the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling on the forced labor issue. Regardless, Japan went on to remove South Korea from its 'whitelist' of nations given preferential export procedures. The South Korean government expresses deep regret over the latest measures."He also hit back at Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono’s accusation the previous day that South Korea is trying to rewrite history, retorting that it was Japan that was trying to rewrite the past.He lambasted Tokyo for ignoring the South Korean government’s separation of powers as well.[Sound bite: Kim Hyun-chong - 2nd Deputy Director, Presidential Nat'l Security Office (Korean)]"The Japanese government is demanding Seoul correct the Supreme Court's ruling, but such a move would disregard the independence of the judiciary and the separation of legislative, administrative and judicial powers. No government in a democratic state can meddle in the operation of the judicial branch."The South Korean presidential official also defended Seoul’s decision not to renew a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo, calling it a corresponding measure to Japan’s attempt to link trade and security issues.Reiterating Seoul’s stance that it can reconsider the decision to terminate General Security of Military Information Agreement if Japan retracts its export curbs, Kim emphasized that the ball is now in Japan’s court.