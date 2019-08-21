Inter-Korea S. Korean Section of Inter-Korean Highway to Be Complete by 2024

The South Korean segment of a highway that will eventually link the two Koreas will be paved by 2024.



According to the Paju City Government on Wednesday, the section connecting Munsan and Dorasan in the South Korean border city will be built as a four-lane expressway and span 11-point-66 kilometers.



Construction on the project, which will also create 11 bridges, one tunnel and two interchanges, will begin next year with a budget of around 584 billion won.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Korea Expressway Corporation briefed the city’s residents on the project’s environmental impact.



It will be a part of a highway to be built between Munsan and the North Korean border city of Gaeseong. The inter-Korean expressway is designed to facilitate potential economic cooperation between the two Koreas.