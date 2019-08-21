NHK: 'Ending GSOMIA Will Make USFK, S. Korean Military Vulnerable'

Photo : KBS News

A high-ranking U.S. official reportedly argued that the scheduled termination of a military intelligence-sharing deal between South Korea and Japan will weaken the South Korean military as well as the U.S. forces on the Korean Peninsula.Japanese broadcaster NHK quoted an unnamed senior official at the U.S. State Department as saying on Tuesday that the end of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) will damage high-level security cooperation that had been maintained.The official added South Korea’s decision not to renew the agreement will also make the U.S. Forces Korea and the South Korean military vulnerable.The official noted there is still a chance GSOMIA will be kept in place, apparently referring to the three-month time frame before the deal will lose its validity.Another ranking U.S. State Department official told NHK that intelligence sharing through the mediation of the U.S. will be harder and become less helpful in any contingency concerning North Korea.