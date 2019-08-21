Assembly Subcommittee Approves Electoral Reform Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary subcommittee has approved an electoral reform bill reflecting an agreement between the ruling and three minor opposition parties despite strong protests from the major opposition Liberty Korea Party.An agenda adjustment committee under the National Assembly’s special committee on political reform held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday and reviewed four different bill proposals on how to revise the current election law.Among the four bills, the subcommittee chose to approve the one that was agreed upon earlier this year by the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and three minor opposition parties.Under the law, the special committee would be required to vote on the chosen bill within 30 days.The committee’s chairperson, Hong Young-pyo of the DP, called for a general meeting on Thursday morning in an apparent bid to pass the bill prior to the scheduled end of the committee’s monthly activity on Saturday.The LKP is expected to express its strong displeasure and protest the bill during the Thursday’s meeting.The four parties, excluding the LKP, had agreed to introduce a mixed-member proportional representation system without increasing the number of parliamentary seats from the current 300.This proposed system will reduce the number of district parliamentary seats from 253 to 225, while increasing the number of proportional representation seats from 47 to 75.It is believed the agreement will work in favor of smaller parties rather than the DP and the LKP.