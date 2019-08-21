'60% of S. Koreans Watch TVs on Smartphones'

A new survey shows that three in five smartphone users in South Korea watch TV programs on their mobile phones at least once a month.The Korea Communications Commission on Wednesday announced an annual survey based on interviews last year with four-thousand smartphone owners aged 13 to 69.Among them, almost 60 percent said they watched TV once or more every month with an average monthly viewing time of over 82 minutes.Only around 26 percent of the surveyed said they watched TV on their personal computers with an average monthly watching time of over 47 minutes.