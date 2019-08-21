Ruling Party Chief Criticizes Prosecution's Raids on Justice Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ruling party chief has criticized the prosecution for its ongoing investigation into the daughter of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk, calling it an internal attempt to block the prosecutorial reform the nominee will bring.Speaking at a workshop with the party’s regional representatives on Wednesday, Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan said the simultaneous search and seizure in more than 30 venues amounts to an unusually “massive operation” for allegations of this magnitude.On Tuesday, prosecutors carried out raids at a number of locations, including Seoul National University(SNU) and Korea University, to further look into allegations that Cho’s daughter received preferential treatment by enrolling in prestigious academic degree programs, including a medical school where she currently studies.Lee also took issue with the prosecution carrying out the raids without informing the Justice Ministry and the presidential office and also suspected the prosecution is leaking related information to the media to create more negative public sentiment toward Cho.The chairman said Cho is fighting not only exaggerated or fake news but also the prosecution’s resistance toward reform and called it a manifestation of the remaining evil forces within the legal enforcement authorities.